The Weird Story Behind Pat The Dog On Friends

Stern welcomed the three female Friends stars -- Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox -- for a joint interview this morning. When Stern asked Aniston why she didn't "bang" her co-star Schwimmer, People reports that Aniston responded: "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never, on my life (got together). And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me...Howard's not going to believe me. No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."