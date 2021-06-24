Jill Gaskell: Marklein playing games with children's future

But more money is only part of the story. Experts are also studying longstanding inequities in initiatives like the Tuition Aid Grant program. The fiscal year 2022 budget deal struck by Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders in June was a monumental spending plan for many reasons: It was the largest budget in New Jersey’s history, made a massive $6.9 billion pension payment and established a new $3.7 billion debt defeasance and prevention fund, to name three reasons. It was also a landmark budget for college access and affordability.