Jill Gaskell: Marklein playing games with children's future
Dear Editor: Howard Marklein is playing games with our children's future. He is increasing “school funding in name only” according to John Forester, executive director of the School Administrators Alliance. The Joint Finance Committee, co-chaired by Sen. Howard Marklein, voted to put over $400 million into the education fund. However, not one dime of their “investment” will actually make it into a school budget. The money goes directly to property tax relief, cleverly disguised as education funding but not funding any child’s education.madison.com
