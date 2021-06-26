9468 Seayfield Ln, Hanover, VA 23116

Get ready for entertaining! Coming in from the country front porch, you’ll be in the sitting room (or game room, office, library- you name it!); the attention to detail here is amazing from the crown molding, wainscoting and accent trim. Down a short hall, you’ll find a massive kitchen- complete with SS Whirlpool appliances (new microwave) white shaker style cabinets, gas cooking, granite counters extra-large pantry and island with seating for 4. In the living and dining rooms, you’ll find tons of natural light, beautiful darker wood floors, a direct-vent gas fireplace and outdoor access. Rounding out the first floor is a full bath and large guest bedroom. Upstairs, You’re met with a huge loft space, 2 large bedrooms, both with large walk-in closets and one with walk-in attic space over the garage. In the primary bedroom you have an en suite bath, tons of floor space and 2 more walk in closets. The primary bath is complete with full-sized linen closet, soaking tub and separate gigantic shower, wash closet and dual bowl vanity with ample cabinet space. Outside, don't forget to check out your stamped concrete patio and wave to the neighbors on the trail walking by!