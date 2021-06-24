Motorcyclist dead after Granby accident Wednesday night

State police are investigating an apparent fatal accident early Saturday morning, June 29, along Interstate 78 at the border of Berks and Lehigh counties. Hartford Courant

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Granby Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene near Hartford Avenue (Route 189) near Gatehouse Road around 7:05 p.m., they said.

Upon their arrival, they found a 2000 Honda motorcycle and 2007 Jeep that were involved in the accident.

Jeffrey Miller, 38, of Simsbury, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The Jeep operator was treated for minor injuries and was not transported,” police added. “No passengers either vehicle. No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.“

