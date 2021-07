Two hot-button issues have recently emerged in the ongoing debate surrounding academic freedom and free speech in public schools. One issue centers on concerns related to the inclusion of “critical race theory” in American school curricula (e.g., systemic racial discrimination in society). The other centers on the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in favor of a former high school cheerleader who was punished by her school for posting profane comments about the school on Snapchat while she was off school grounds.