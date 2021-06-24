Cancel
Americas

Unmarked graves found at a former residential school in Canada

By Associated Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been discovered that former Marieval Indain Residential School is the site of hundreds of unmarked graves. Located 85 miles away from the provincial capital, Regina, this discovery was found after the remains of 215 children were found in unmarked graves in May at Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

#Canada#Saskatchewan
