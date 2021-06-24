Nebraska set for Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup with Creighton

Ten years have now passed since Nebraska entered the Big Ten Conference, and the Huskers football program -- entering their fourth season of the Scott Frost era -- has still yet to recapture the magic that long made it one the top powers in all of college football. Whether or not 2021 is the year that Nebraska finally returns to prominence is yet to be seen, but any hope of a dream season, so to speak, will start with taking care of the more basic opponents on the calendar. And there might just be one game for the Huskers that is more dangerous than meets the eye.