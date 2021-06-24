Cancel
Nebraska set for Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup with Creighton

By Michael Bruntz
Cover picture for the articleNebraska basketball fans will get their annual in-state rivalry game a little earlier this year. The matchup between Nebraska and Creighton has typically taken place in early December, but this year’s matchup will take place Nov. 16 because of its inclusion in the Gavitt Games, the annual series of games that pits the Big Ten against the Big East. The 2021 meeting will mark the first time since the 2008-09 season that the matchup has taken place in November.

