Although these summer temperatures are hitting like crazy right now, celebrity jewelry will always be ice cold. Last month, many of our favorite celebs balled out on bedazzled chains, medallions, watches, grills and more. It seems like every month, our favorite rappers and celebs try to outdo each other with unique jewelry that are really works of art fit for the gallery. For example, Tyler, The Creator recently commissioned the New York City-based jeweler Alex Moss to recreate one of his most iconic fits. While artists like Drake have pushed the envelope by gifting Lil Baby abstract Rolex necklaces by Chrome Hearts.