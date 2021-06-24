Saved by the Bell Star Josie Totah Talks Expanding Diversity Dialogue

Saved by the Bell star Josie Totah's fast becoming a powerhouse within her short career at the age of 19. Since acting bug bit her early on, she was able to take her talents on the small screen with Mindy Kaling's Champions before getting her big break on Peacock's revival/sequel Saved by the Bell playing Lexi, a trans character like herself and cheerleader, who's looking for acceptance with her identity at Bayside High. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Totah opened up on how her career has been shaped since coming out and using the sitcom as a platform to expand representation through its writing, cast, and her role as a producer.