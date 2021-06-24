Lloyd Kulp Obituary
Lloyd Kulp, 74, of Orient passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home in Orient. Funeral services are pending at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
