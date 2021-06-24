Cancel
Orient, IA

Lloyd Kulp Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 19 days ago
Lloyd Kulp, 74, of Orient passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home in Orient. Funeral services are pending at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

