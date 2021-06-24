Cancel
Watch as Rihanna is reportedly denied entry to a bar on date night with A$AP Rocky

By Mya Abraham
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine being the owner of a bar and then a video comes across your feed the next day where your bouncer enforced the rules a little too well with (of all people) Rihanna. Well, one New York City owner is living that unfortunate reality today. On a date with yet-to-be-confirmed boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, the pair were denied entry into an unnamed bar because the bouncer demanded identification and Rih wasn't carrying any. (Does she really need it?) He apparently had no clue who either of them were and refused to allow them enter the establishment.

