Ben Reilly Takes Over Amazing Spider-Man, Three Times A Month
Ben Reilly time! Marvel Comics has followed up on yesterday's teaser with the new creative teams for Amazing Spider-Man #75 going forward in October – but kicking off in August's Free Comic Book Day. Writers Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells will work together. Backed by NextWave's Beyond Corporation, the clone of Peter Parker, Ben Reilly takes the lead, determined to be the best version of Spider-Man there ever was. And as yesterday's teasers showed, this could have fatal consequences for Peter Parker. Here's what Editor Nick Lowe had to say;bleedingcool.com
