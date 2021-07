F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.