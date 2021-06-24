Does This Confirm When Shiny Dialga & Palkia Come To Pokémon GO?
One of the great mysteries of Pokémon GO pertains to the Shiny release of Dialga and Palkia. These two Pokémon have been out since early 2019 and, after their highly anticipated debut, disappeared from the game for over a year until they were featured for a single day during GO Fest 2020. Since then, nothing. Pokémon who were released after them have long since had their Shinies released, while these iconic Sinnoh Legendaries remain sparkle-free. However, an upcoming release in the main series of Pokémon games has led to a popular theory as to when Shiny Palkia and Shiny Dialga will be released in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0