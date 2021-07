There was some confusion this week about whether or not mask wearing would remain mandatory in Fauquier County Public Schools after June 30, when Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 51 expired. For now, at least, it seems that the mask mandate in the schools has been lifted, despite a July 1 order from the health commissioner stating that children older than 5 must still wear masks when inside K-12 schools. The order is in effect until July 25.