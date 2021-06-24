Cancel
BuzzFeed Plans To Go Public Via SPAC Deal, Buy Complex Network

By Jonathan Berr
Forbes
Forbes
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Online publisher BuzzFeed today announced that it was going public through a merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, which holds $288 million in its trust account. New York-based BuzzFeed has also secured about $150 million in financing through the sale of...

Forbes

Forbes

The world's leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

