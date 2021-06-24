3 reasons business users should buy an M1 MacBook Pro instead of the M1 MacBook Air

You can currently get your amazing savings on several laptops, starting with the M1 powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro that are getting up to $150 discounts, depending on the model you go for. First up, the 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM is getting a $149 discount, which means you can get yours for $1,100. You will first see an 8 percent discount applied on the laptop’s landing page, which translates to $100 savings, but you will get $49 extra savings at checkout. The 256GB variant is also on sale, but you will only get $100 savings if you go for this option. In other words, you can get your new MacBook Air with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM for $899.