3 reasons business users should buy an M1 MacBook Pro instead of the M1 MacBook Air

By Erik Eckel
TechRepublic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBase model M1-powered MacBook Airs and Pros appear strikingly similar, but only on first glance. Three key differences justify the M1 MacBook Pro's $300 up-charge. The specifications lists for Apple's new base model M1-powered MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros are almost identical. Both models offer 13.3" Retina 2,560-by-1,600-pixel displays with wide (P3) True Tone color, the Apple 8-core M1 chip with four performance and efficiency cores and a 16-core Neural Engine, up to 16GB memory and 2TB storage, 720p FaceTime HD cameras, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, backlit keyboards, an audio jack and two Thunderbolt (USB 4) ports, along with a Touch ID sensor.

