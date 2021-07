Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they are joined by Dale Coyne Racing driver Ryan Norman to discuss his emotions heading into his first ever IndyCar race in his home state, details what happened at the end of his 2019 racing season in order to get to this moment, and describes the path he took in order to get to this point in his young driving career. Later in the show, the COO of the Music City Grand Prix in Jason Rittenberry joins Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee to describe the feedback that he has been receiving from the community in Nashville about the event, details everything that will happen leading up to the race, and how Josef Newgarden was test driving at the track earlier in the day.