Bucs Ford Updates Return Of Creamsicle Throwback Game

Pewter Report
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been clamoring for a return to the “Throwback Game” where the Bucs breakout the creamsicle uniforms and the winking Bucco Bruce. Unfortunately for fans and the organization, NFL rules have put a stop to the tradition due to their one helmet per season rule. On Thursday, Bucs chief...

www.pewterreport.com

