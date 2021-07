The man who arranged for bribes for the ex-mayors of Allentown and Reading in a pay-to-play scandal wants his five-year federal prison sentence reduced for health reasons. Political consultant Mike Fleck says he suffers from a range of health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, bipolar disorder and obesity and these conditions put him at risk for contracting COVID-19. His handwritten request for a sentence reduction was filed from federal prison in West Virginia.