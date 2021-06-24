Cancel
NBA

Stephen A. Smith Furious With Max Kellerman’s Bold Comment

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 19 days ago
Whether you love them or not, there’s no denying that Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman are an extremely entertaining duo. During this Thursday’s edition of First Take on ESPN, Kellerman unleashed a bold take regarding Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. After witnessing the All-Star guard drop 48 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Kellerman is ready to say that Young’s ceiling is higher than Steph Curry’s.

