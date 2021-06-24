Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Florida man who fled after fatal 2007 DUI crash arrested in Mexico

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man wanted in connection with a crash that killed a central Florida couple in 2007 was arrested in Mexico and returned to the U.S. to face charges, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews following the June 30, 2007, crash near Avon Park....

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Central Florida#Auburn#The Associated Press#Dui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Related
Florida StateNew York Post

Woman in love triangle arrested for allegedly killing Florida state senator’s son

A Florida woman caught in a love triangle with the son of a Florida state senator has been arrested for busting into his date unannounced and killing him, authorities said. Lakoria Shamece Washington, 24, allegedly forced her way into an apartment earlier this month and fatally shot her ex-girlfriend’s date, Jason Campbell, the son of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell, NBC Miami reported.
WMBF

Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing felony charges in connection to a weekend crash in the Conway area. The crash happened Saturday on Secondary 29 near Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lee said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old...
Norristown, PAReporter

Man accused in fatal DUI crash in Lower Gwynedd had prior DUI arrest

NORRISTOWN — A West Norriton man was serving probation for a December 2019 drunk driving offense in Norristown at the time he allegedly caused a fatal Lower Gwynedd crash while driving drunk in May, court papers revealed. Gabino Lucas-Lagunes, 30, of the 1000 block of Northridge Drive, currently awaiting trial...
Tampa Bay Times

Impaired driver arrested after causing fatal crash in Largo, police say

LARGO — A 23-year-old Georgia man was arrested Thursday on a DUI manslaughter charge after he ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing the driver, police said. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler ran a red light at the intersection of Walsingham Road and N 137th Street and crashed into a southbound Toyota Prius, according to Largo police. A woman driving the Prius was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries, police said. Police have not released her name.
Public Safetysignalscv.com

Teen arrested on suspicion of DUI, causing a crash

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Newhall on suspicion of causing a traffic collision while drunk and sending two people to the hospital. The report of the collision on Railroad Avenue, just south of Drayton Avenue in Newhall, came at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday. “Deputies contacted a female juvenile, 16...
Santa Maria, CANoozhawk

Driver Arrested on DUI Charges after Highway 101 Crash in Santa Maria

One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a crash that left wood debris on Highway 101 in Santa Maria. Just before 3 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Maria Police Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the southbound freeway lanes near the Main Street onramp.
Sierra Vista, AZsierravistaaz.gov

Police arrest local man who fled from traffic stop

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on multiple felony charges Tuesday afternoon after he fled from a traffic stop in his vehicle. SVPD officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Sierra Vista resident Donnevin Nelson just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, in Huachuca City. Initially, Nelson began to pull over but then he accelerated and fled from police, driving at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic.
Susanville, CAactionnewsnow.com

Susanville man arrested for DUI resulting in fiery crash

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Susanville CHP arrested Matthew Kimbriel on Friday for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. A possibly impaired driver was reported to officers by CHP Area Dispatch at approximately 8:20 p.m. when the pickup truck was spotted driving northbound on US 395 into oncoming traffic and throughout the roadway.
Colorado StateKKTV

Man in custody after alleged single-vehicle DUI crash Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after a single-car crash early Friday morning near Constitution Avenue and Putts in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado State Patrol, there was property damage, and doesn’t look like anyone was injured in the crash. The vehicle involved was reportedly a silver Toyota, but troopers did not know the exact model.
Ridgecrest, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested For Trying To Fatally Crash Into Love Rival, Police Say

A California man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to fatally crash into his wife’s boyfriend’s car, police said. Elijiah Sullivan, 23, was slapped with several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and evading police, after ramming his car into a second car on July 5 and stating he was “going to kill his wife’s boyfriend,” according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. After fleeing the scene and prompting a brief high-speed chase, Sullivan crashed his car into a light pole and was apprehended. Inside the car, officers also found “suspected wax (THC) and illegal fireworks,” police said, adding that the 23-year-old was “under the influence of drugs” at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, Sullivan was booked into Kern County Jail after being briefly transported to a local hospital. He is currently being held on a $1,102,500 bail.
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Drugs at Jail After Arrested for DUI

David Lee Roper Jr, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was jailed after speeding 12 mph over the posted zone before he was found with drugs inside the Floyd County Jail. Police said that after stopping Roper at the intersection of Shorter Ave and Roper...
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Driver who fled from fatal crash facing felony charges

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed a Mandan woman and seriously injured two others is facing criminal charges. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway at an intersection in Mandan Thursday afternoon.
Times of San Diego

Woman Suspected of DUI Arrested After Crashing into CHP Vehicle on SR-56

A driver crashed into an unoccupied California Highway Patrol vehicle early Saturday and patrolmen arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence. The collision happened at about 3:09 a.m. on state Route 56. CHP officers were on the scene of a traffic collision, according to Public Information Officer Salvador Castro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy