Fixing the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) broken business model was never going to be easy. Proposals range from complete privatization to expanding into nonpostal businesses to raise revenue for an organization that has lost money in every quarter of each year since 2009. H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2021, does not provide either of those solutions, both of which raise strong objections from each side of the aisle, but it does include some positive changes that will begin to stabilize the agency’s finances.