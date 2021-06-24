Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Luxx Noir London's 'Cosmo Queens' Look Has Floored Me

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOk...so let's discuss the absolutely STUNNING work that went down on today's episode of Cosmo Queens. Luxx Noir London, AKA the "Supermodel Socialite of NJ" whipped up a makeup look for the agesss. She shared with us that she first got into drag only a few years ago, inspired by the work on RuPaul's Drag Race. But drag isn't Luxx's only creative outlet. She recently released some new music, (annnd fun fact: it's the soundtrack to today's episode!)

Rupaul
#Drag Queens#Floored#Cosmo
