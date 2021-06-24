Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENDRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 310 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clewiston, moving west at 15 mph. * Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Montura, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee.