Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area from tonight through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent bouts of heavy rain in much of the watch area, Flash flooding will be possible as the storms move across. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, MO
City
Van Buren, MO
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
County
Clark County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Scotland County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
News Break
NWS
Related
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 405 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Christopher Creek, or 15 miles northwest of Forest Lakes, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Starlight Pines and Knoll Lake Campground. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huron A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HURON COUNTY At 119 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Austin, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Huron County, including the following locations... Port Crescent State Park, Grindstone City and Huron City. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey South central Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New City, West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Greenwood Lake, Pomona, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Wyckoff and Oakland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flashing flooding of recent burn areas. In steep terrain, the rainfall could trigger debris flows and rockfalls. Be prepared to take immediate action should rainfall trigger flash flooding. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * From 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ this afternoon through late tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding exists late this afternoon through the overnight hours as thunderstorms move south across eastern Clark County, Mohave County and the lower Colorado River Valley. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are possible. * In addition to flash flooding of washes and roadways in the watch area, debris flows will be possible near the Flag Fire burn scar including the community of Pine Lake.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flashing flooding of recent burn areas. In steep terrain, the rainfall could trigger debris flows and rockfalls. Be prepared to take immediate action should rainfall trigger flash flooding. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * From 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ this afternoon through late tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding exists late this afternoon through the overnight hours as thunderstorms move south across eastern Clark County, Mohave County and the lower Colorado River Valley. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are possible. * In addition to flash flooding of washes and roadways in the watch area, debris flows will be possible near the Flag Fire burn scar including the community of Pine Lake.
Tipton County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Clinton County in central Indiana Howard County in central Indiana Tipton County in central Indiana Southeastern Carroll County in north central Indiana * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kokomo, Frankfort, Elwood, Tipton, Windfall, Greentown, Russiaville, Kirklin, Colfax, Sharpsville, Burlington, Michigantown, Kempton and Indian Heights.
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Springfield, or near Troy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wetona around 740 PM EDT. Burlington and East Smithfield around 750 PM EDT. Towanda, Ulster and North Towanda around 800 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog is expected over parts of eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and northeast Missouri early this morning, especially where clouds can break. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile at times. The fog will quickly dissipate after 7 to 8 AM. Motorists should exercise caution as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 539 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ash Fork and moving moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ash Fork. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Bernalillo; Santa Fe; Torrance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE...BERNALILLO AND NORTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES At 750 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cedar Grove to 9 miles southeast of Moriarty, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edgewood, Moriarty, Tijeras, Cedar Crest, Cedar Grove, Sedillo, Chilili, McIntosh, Escabosa and Cedro. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 172 and 205. Significant blowing dust has been observed with this storm. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Washington County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flashing flooding of recent burn areas. In steep terrain, the rainfall could trigger debris flows and rockfalls. Be prepared to take immediate action should rainfall trigger flash flooding. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northeast Clark County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * From 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ this afternoon through late tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding exists late this afternoon through the overnight hours as thunderstorms move south across eastern Clark County, Mohave County and the lower Colorado River Valley. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are possible. * In addition to flash flooding of washes and roadways in the watch area, debris flows will be possible near the Flag Fire burn scar including the community of Pine Lake.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1045 PM PDT/1045 PM MST/. * At 949 PM PDT/949 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Valley Of Fire, or 14 miles south of Moapa Town, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas Bay, Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay Campground, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Logandale, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 66 and 105. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Grundy County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON, SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES At 137 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across much of the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area through daybreak. Flash flooding is likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly in parts of the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Diamond, Gardner, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley and East Brooklyn. This includes the following highways I-55 between mile markers 221 and 236. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Clark County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...JEFFERSON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN AND WESTERN BULLITT COUNTIES At 612 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm with very heavy rainfall was located 11 miles north of Elizabethtown or near Fort Knox, moving northeast at 30 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Cass County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Cass County in north central Indiana * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 710 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Logansport, Clymers, Anoka, Lake Cicott and Adamsboro. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 01:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Fairfield County, CTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 02:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Fairfield HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, and Hudson Counties. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Nassau, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Western Suffolk Counties. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning * Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to develop southwest of the region and track towards the area. This rain may fall across areas with abnormally wet antecedent conditions due to heavy rain and flash flooding late last week.
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Andrews County in western Texas Southeastern Gaines County in western Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Andrews and Southeastern Gaines Counties

Comments / 0

Community Policy