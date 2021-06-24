Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Occasional rounds of heavy rain producing thunderstorms are expected across the watch area from tonight through Saturday morning. With the ground already saturated from recent bouts of heavy rain in much of the watch area, Flash flooding will be possible as the storms move across. Locations that get hit repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0