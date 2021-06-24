Cancel
CDC Says Myocarditis ‘Likely’ Linked to mRNA Vaccines but Very Rare

By Shelley Wood
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a “likely association” between myocarditis and mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 in adolescents and young adults, with most cases occurring shortly after the second dose and in males, according to advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), who met yesterday to review the latest US numbers.

