Covid: Balearics and Malta added to UK's green travel list

By Long Reads
BBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain's Balearic Islands, Madeira, Malta and Barbados are among the places being added to the UK's green travel list, the transport secretary has said. People entering the UK from 16 places will not have to quarantine from 04:00 on 30 June, Grant Shapps confirmed. He also said the government intended...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

British tourists arrive in Balearics as islands added to green list

The Balearic Islands are gearing up for an influx of tourists this week as they officially join the UK’s “green list” for quarantine-free travel.Thousands of Britons are expected to descend on the tourism hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca over the next week, in a boost for summer holidays.In last Thursday’s traffic light update, the Balearics were added to the green register, alongside Madeira and Malta. The rules came into force at 4am on Wednesday, and anybody who arrives into the UK after this date isn’t required to self-isolate.However, the Balearics have not gone “full” green: they have been placed...
Here are the best Malta Airbnbs with availability this summer, because you do NOT want to miss out on this dreamy green list country

Clear seas and blue skies incoming. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Malta is often forgotten when it comes to European getaways, with people tending to favour the likes of Italy or Ibiza. Nestled in the Mediterranean Sea and just south of Sicily, however, you can expect much of the same atmosphere. Think clear waters, rich history, good food and friendly locals.
The Independent

Travel news – live: Green list favourite Malta to accept NHS app as proof of vaccination

Malta has announced that, in a U-turn from its previous advice, the NHS app will be accepted as proof of vaccination for British travellers.The green list country requires all those aged 12 and over to be double jabbed in order to enter the country from the UK, but had previously stated that only a paper certificate would be admissible.Meanwhile, Spain is introducing stricter requirements for visitors from the UK from 2 July.Starting tomorrow, Brits will need to present a negative NAAT Covid test in order to enter the country. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted, though LAMP, PCR and NEAR tests are among those which will be recognised.Elsewhere, the EU is rolling out its digital green pass for travel from today, in an aim to make travel within the bloc smoother and easier.Follow all the latest travel updates below. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
The Independent

Tourism chiefs urge Sajid Javid to expand travel green list

Tourism and aviation bosses are urging new health secretary Sajid Javid to ease Covid travel restrictions to boost the economy and save jobs.In a joint letter, they issued a plea to the minister to expand the green list of foreign countries to which UK tourists can travel without having to self-isolate on return.There are currently 16 countries on the green list, mainly Caribbean and Mediterranean islands, and those are subject to change at short notice.The letter, written by Airlines UK head of trade Tim Alderslade, noted the UK is the third most internationally connected country in the world and that...
Can the NHS Covid app be used as a vaccine passport? Travel rules for green and amber list countries explained

Holidays to some European and Caribbean destinations are on the cards this summer thanks to the Government’s traffic light system. Malta, the Balearic Islands, the Portuguese Island of Madeira and a handful of Caribbean countries and British Overseas Territories are currently on the green list – meaning sun seekers do not have to self-isolate after returning to the UK.
The Independent

Which holiday islands could be added to the green list?

International leisure travel from England resumed on 17 May under a traffic light system in which countries are classified as green, amber or red, according to the perceived risk of travellers importing new cases of Covid-19 into the UK.Green countries carry the lightest restrictions: no quarantine, but passengers will need to take one pre-departure and one post-arrival test when travelling back to the UK. Arrivals from red list countries must enter hotel quarantine for 11 nights at their own expense, while amber list arrivals must self-isolate at home for 10 days and take three tests (one pre-departure, two post-arrival).The government...
The Independent

Malta adds red tape for UK travellers with paper vaccine certificate demands

Vaccinated travellers heading for the newest full member of the UK’s “green list” could be turned away because of red tape.At 4am on Wednesday, Malta became the only unconditional new member to achieve green status, meaning British visitors need not self-isolate on their return home.But on the same day, the Mediterranean nation has placed the UK on its red list because of soaring coronavirus case levels and the presence of the Delta variant.While vaccinated adults and accompanying children under 12 will be able to travel, Malta now insists only one specific form of proof is acceptable: “The paper version of...
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Spain and could it join the green list this summer?

Jetting off on a foreign holiday from the UK is possible under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new Covid-19 infections.Although holidays are no longer prohibited, there are still myriad hoops travellers must jump through, including pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests taken within a certain timeframe. The government is currently advising that Brits should not be visiting amber or red countries for recreational purposes.On 24 June, transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the latest updates to the traffic light lists, with 16 destinations moved from amber to...
Covid-19: England's school bubbles to go and Germany lifts UK traveller ban

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. England's schools will find out later about plans to relax rules that have led to "bubbles" of pupils being sent home if a single child tests positive for Covid. "The way forward is with testing," Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated yesterday, when promising a system to "greatly reduce the impact on schools". Last week saw more than 375,000 children confined to their homes, causing headaches for parents juggling work and childcare.

