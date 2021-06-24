Cancel
NFL changes helmet rules, opening door for Patriots to wear throwback red jerseys, Pat Patriot helmets in 2022 (report)

By Nick O'Malley
 18 days ago
The New England Patriots could bring back their throwback red uniforms as early as 2022, thanks to a new rule change. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported that the NFL sent a memo that said the league will allow teams to wear two different helmets for teams starting in 2022. This changes a rule that previously prevented teams from wearing more than one type of helmet.

