The Weeknd is getting into series television with a project titled The Idol for HBO, and he’s recruited Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to help him. Which tracks. The man, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is famous for creating elaborate mythologies and storylines around his music. So much so that he recently convinced a good chunk of people that he really did get extensive plastic surgery (he did not, it was all just part of a story he was telling around his album After Hours).