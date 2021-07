Electronic dance music concerts are becoming more popular in cities around the United States and around the world. They are very similar to large outdoor rock concerts in that they feature music by a number of different artists. The main difference is that the DJ typically plays the electronic dance music as opposed to just playing the same old song again. Music fans love both types of music because they feel like they are out on the dance floor in a club having fun. This venue usually features a smaller stage inside with lighting that is set differently from other venues.