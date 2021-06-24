Cancel
It’s a go! $1.4 billion terminal project at Pittsburgh International will get underway soon

By Brian Hyslop
nextpittsburgh.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction should begin this summer on the $1.4 billion Terminal Modernization Program at Pittsburgh International Airport. The Allegheny County Airport Authority announced today that a seven-year agreement has been approved by the airlines operating at the airport. That allows the airport authority to seek long-term bond financing for the project and to begin soliciting bids for the work. Airlines are expected to pay for the work through landing fees and other charges.

