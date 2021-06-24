Cancel
Lewis Hamilton worries capacity Formula One crowd at Silverstone British GP ‘premature’

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPIELBERG, Austria — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton voiced concern for fans visiting next month’s British Grand Prix, calling the decision to allow a full capacity crowd at Silverstone “a bit premature” amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. Organizers announced Thursday they received government approval to host up...

