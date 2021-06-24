Whiteville native appointed N.C. environmental secretary

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Whiteville native Elizabeth Self Biser Thursday to lead the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality as secretary. “Elizabeth Biser is a strong leader who has experience with this environmental agency and knows its critical work in North Carolina,” said Cooper. “I look forward to working with both Secretary Biser and [state Clean Energy] Director Delli-Gatti to protect our air, land and water and ensure North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy future.”