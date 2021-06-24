Cancel
Whiteville, NC

Whiteville native appointed N.C. environmental secretary

By The News Reporter info@nrcolumbus.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Roy Cooper appointed Whiteville native Elizabeth Self Biser Thursday to lead the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality as secretary. “Elizabeth Biser is a strong leader who has experience with this environmental agency and knows its critical work in North Carolina,” said Cooper. “I look forward to working with both Secretary Biser and [state Clean Energy] Director Delli-Gatti to protect our air, land and water and ensure North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy future.”

