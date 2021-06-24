Hearings are slated for next week on PWSA’s proposed rate increase

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers are invited to weigh in on a proposed rate increase during hearings scheduled for next week.

A PWSA spokesperson told Channel 11 that the authority is in need of $32.2 million to complete improvement projects, and has thus submitted a request via the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to raise rates.

“It’s really an opportunity to continue to build upon the work that we have been doing over the past few years that is leading to more improvements toward water quality, the safety, the reliability of the water services that we provide to our customers,” said Rebecca Zito, PWSA Senior Manager of Public Affairs.

If the request is approved, the average customer, currently paying $79.34 per month, would end up paying $87.19 in 2022. In 2023, the rate would increase again to $91.05 per month.

The change reflects an increase to water rates, a slight decrease in wastewater conveyance rates and a new storm water fee.

Zito said the $32.2 million is “really what’s needed to implement projects for this next year” but they are seeking to spread the rate increase over two years instead, considering the pandemic’s financial impacts.

“We wanted to be cognizant of that,” she said.

The request comes after the PUC approved a previous rate request last year, which caused rates to increase about $6.85 for the average residential customer in 2021.

Morningside resident Gil Sokol told Channel 11 he is opposed to another increase.

“I think it’s a shame considering all the corruption they got running down there,” Sokol said.

Channel 11 told you back in 2019 that the State Attorney General filed charges against PWSA following an investigation into lead contamination.

An agreement was ultimately reached, and the PWSA was ordered to pay $500,000.

Zito told Channel 11 that the proposed rate increase would not be used to cover that. The authority is planning to have all lead lines replaced by 2026.

“This is such a new chapter for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority in terms of how we are very focused on the investment that we’re making in our infrastructure and in water quality improvements,” she said. “Rate payers are benefiting from the work that we’re doing, from the investment that they’re making by paying their bills. We really do have their best interest in mind.”

If you’d like to weigh in on the proposed increase or offer your input on service in general, the PUC is hosting multiple public input hearings on June 28, 29 and 30.

To testify, you are asked to register no later than June 25 at noon. Zito however said you should still have an opportunity to comment if you miss that deadline.

For information on registering or listening in, visit the PWSA website.

