Naper Nights returns with an exploration of major historical milestones and their effect on pop culture with themed musical tribute concerts, starting July 16-17. Rock out with your community as you eat, drink, dance, and hear the area's best tribute bands perform your favorite rock, pop, country, and soul hits from 5 to 10 p.m. on select weekends at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. in Naperville. The opening concerts are 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by the headliners from 8 to 10 p.m.