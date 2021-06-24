Eight games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of June

Gaming is in an interesting place right now. Now only are genres changing, developers merging through massive buyouts, and a far wider range of tastes being catered to than ever before, but we’re also in the middle of a revolution of how we consume games. Both in terms of how we play them and how we buy them. The days of driving to a brick-and-mortar store to buy a brand-new game on a certain day for a certain price and taking that physical version of the game home to your console in order to play it aren’t totally on their way out yet but they’re certainly getting their comeuppance with several other ways to do it that not only cut costs for everyone involved but are also demonstrably more convenient for everyone. It’s true we’ve been downloading games for many years now especially in the PC space, and now we are getting more and more comfortable with the idea of streaming them without ever downloading a single megabyte of information onto our local hardware.