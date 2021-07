Now that the Sabres have named a brand new head coach in Don Granato, the Sabres should once again transition into a younger hockey team. With the Sabres big three trade assets in play which consist of Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen, one can only expect some major changes going forward. In this GM for a Day, I am going to be mocking my predictions for the Eichel, Reinhart, and Ristolainen trades, as well as the Sabres expansion draft and trades. I am not going to cover free agency as I expect free agency to be highly unpredictable for the Sabres as realistically it will be tough to project what the Sabres will attempt to do in free agency.