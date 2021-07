Lauren Berlant, a Penn Valley native, cultural critic, and influential scholar, died on June 28 at 63 of cancer, writes Alex Traub for The New York Times. Berlant is best known for her 2011 book Cruel Optimism, in which she explored the effects of declining economic prospects and fraying social bonds on people. The title of her book – which was also her signature phrase – soon became a popular term to describe the false hopes people hold on to in an increasingly unequal nation.