Nebraska State Fair Marathon scheduled for Aug. 28

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(GRAND ISLAND, Neb.) Grand Island city officials announced that the Nebraska State Fair Marathon presented by the Grand Island YMCA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, KLKN Lincoln reported Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Fair Marathon will consist of five separate races; a marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 5K and 1-mile kids run, with push (rim) wheelchair and handcycle athletes encouraged to participate. All racecourses will begin at the fairgrounds

The full marathon course is flat, fast and is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, Grand Island officials said.

Beginning at the fairgrounds on Fonner Park Road, the track winds through a biking and hiking trail, residential streets and ends back at the fairgrounds.

All proceeds from the Nebraska State Fair Marathon will be used to fund the YMCA's Open Doors policy that provides member scholarships to those who can't afford a membership.

To register for one of the Nebraska State Fair Marathon races, go to getmeregistered.com, and visit statefairmarathon.org for more information.