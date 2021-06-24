Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska State Fair Marathon scheduled for Aug. 28

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEtlT_0aeLYDOb00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(GRAND ISLAND, Neb.) Grand Island city officials announced that the Nebraska State Fair Marathon presented by the Grand Island YMCA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, KLKN Lincoln reported Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Fair Marathon will consist of five separate races; a marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 5K and 1-mile kids run, with push (rim) wheelchair and handcycle athletes encouraged to participate. All racecourses will begin at the fairgrounds

The full marathon course is flat, fast and is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, Grand Island officials said.

Beginning at the fairgrounds on Fonner Park Road, the track winds through a biking and hiking trail, residential streets and ends back at the fairgrounds.

All proceeds from the Nebraska State Fair Marathon will be used to fund the YMCA's Open Doors policy that provides member scholarships to those who can't afford a membership.

To register for one of the Nebraska State Fair Marathon races, go to getmeregistered.com, and visit statefairmarathon.org for more information.

Comments / 0

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
855
Followers
572
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Grand Island, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Half Marathon#Grand Island Ymca#Handcycle#Statefairmarathon Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
News Break
Sports
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. Introducing Revolutionary R4Recovery Method: ADDICTION RECOVERY YOUR WAY; 2. YOGA ON THE DECK; 3. At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Lincoln; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. Under The Stars;
Omaha, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Tree strikes powerline, affecting 1,800 in Omaha Tuesday morning

(Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images) (OMAHA, Neb.) A power outage in Southwest Omaha left more than 1,800 residents without power Tuesday morning, KETV Omaha reported. The outage was first reported at 5:45 a.m. and affected Omaha Public Power District customers from 126th to 138th streets and between Discover Drive and Giles Road.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Live events on the horizon in Lincoln

1. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 2. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Lincoln; 3. AFGE Retirement Workshop - 07/18/21 - NE - Lincoln, NE; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. 4 Secrets to Doubling Your Energy and Unlocking Your True Potential;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Top Lincoln sports news

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lincoln sports stories like these, click here.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Lincoln Daily

Nebraska AD Bill Moos announces retirement Friday

(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Nebraska's Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Friday that he would be retiring on June 30, ESPN reported. Moos, 70, has been the head of Nebraska's athletic department since October of 2017 after spending seven years as the AD at Washington State.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Your Lincoln lifestyle news

(LINCOLN, NE) Life in Lincoln has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lincoln area, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

News wrap: Headlines in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) What’s going on in Lincoln? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lincoln area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy