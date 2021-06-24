Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariel Winter Just Called Out Her 'Modern Family' Costars on Instagram

By Daniella Scott
Cosmopolitan
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriel Winter has called out her Modern Family costars in a comment on Instagram after three of them met up for a picnic and posted a picture of the reunion. Modern Family came to an end just over a year ago, airing its finale episode in April 2020, but if Instagram is anything to go by the cast remain close friends and still spend time together. So it was no surprise to see pictures of Sarah Hyland (Hayley Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado Pritchett), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchel Pritchett) out for an adorable picnic with their partners earlier this week.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Nolan Gould
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Sarah Hyland
Person
Ariel Winter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Family#Fam#Costar#Nolangould
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfloor8.com

Seeing double! Sofia Vergara poses with family member who could be her TWIN during vacay in Caribbean

Columbian beauty, Sofia Vergara, 48, - who recently reunited with the cast of Modern Family - and her husband the sexy Magic Mike actor, Joe Manganiello, 44, have been enjoying a sun-packed vacation at the exotic holiday villa "Casa Chipi Chipi" in the Caribbean and brought their family along for the visit. The 48-year-old stunner has been keeping her 22.2 million Instagram followers up to date with their vacay activities through several Instagram posts, but one of her recent snaps caught fans eyes in particular after they thought they were "seeing double," after she posed with a family member that could be her twin!
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Joe Manganiello shares romantic pics with wife Sofia Vergara for her birthday

Sofia Vergara got the sweetest birthday message from her husband, Joe Manganiello, this weekend!. The former “Modern Family” star turned 49 on Saturday, and Manganiello celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The actor shared a carousel of images of Vergara during their travels, including a few selfies of the couple together.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams planning wedding again

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are planning their wedding – for the third time. The ‘Modern Family’ actress and the 37-year-old reality star have been attempting to plan their wedding since they got engaged in 2019, but have had their plans cancelled and pushed back numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Scott Disick just called Kim Kardashian hot on Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan are a tight-knit family, as proved by Scott Disick's latest comments about Kim Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott recently bigged up his kind-of-sister-in-law on Instagram, calling one of her bikini photos "hot". 40-year-old Kim shared a series of swimwear snaps in support of...
talentrecap.com

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Birthday Alongside Dog, Bubbles

America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara had her 49th birthday over the weekend. The actress celebrated her special day on vacation with family and friends. And she wasn’t the only birthday girl. Vergara’s dog Bubbles also celebrated a birthday this weekend, and she got a cake to mark the occasion....
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Gets Tropical in Pineapple Pants, a Ruffled Bandeau & See-Through Wedges

Sofia Vergara is back at her favorite place and she packed her tropical style with her. The “Modern Family” star returned to her second home, which she calls Casa Chipi Chipi, this week alongside her husband Joe Manganiello and members of their family. Last night, Vergara joined her sister and a few other guests for a chic beachside outing. For the occasion, the actress stayed on theme in a strapless ruffled bandeau top matched to pineapple-adorned pants and wedge mules with see-through straps.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Megan Fox looks unworldly in her latest stunning selfie

Ever since Megan Fox entered our lives thanks to Transformers, we've always associated the actress with a more edgy, 'rock chick' style. We can almost guarantee that you've had a picture of her denim shorts and checked shirt pinned to your outfit inspiration board for years. In recent months however...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Birthday in the Wildest Jungle Dress & Hidden Sandals

Sofia Vergara rang in her 49th birthday in style this weekend. Joined by family and friends, the “Modern Family” actress celebrated her big day at the beach in tropical style. For the occasion, Vergara modeled a strapless jungle-inspired dress courtesy of her favorite brand Dolce & Gabbana. The floor-sweeping number hid her sandals underneath as seen on Instagram this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy