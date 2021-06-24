Ariel Winter Just Called Out Her 'Modern Family' Costars on Instagram

Ariel Winter has called out her Modern Family costars in a comment on Instagram after three of them met up for a picnic and posted a picture of the reunion. Modern Family came to an end just over a year ago, airing its finale episode in April 2020, but if Instagram is anything to go by the cast remain close friends and still spend time together. So it was no surprise to see pictures of Sarah Hyland (Hayley Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado Pritchett), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchel Pritchett) out for an adorable picnic with their partners earlier this week.