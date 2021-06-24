Mike Goldberg reveals “awkward” encounter with Dana White after being fired by UFC

MMA play-by-play color commentator Mike Goldberg revealed his “awkward” encounter with UFC president Dana White after being fired by UFC. Goldberg, who most recently worked for Bellator MMA as its lead play-by-play announcer, worked for the UFC for 20 years between 1997 and 2017 before he was released by the organization and replaced by Jon Anik as the promotion’s top commentator. For Goldberg, being let go by the UFC came as a big shock since the company was doing so well and he was one of the people who were there since the early days. But the UFC and White decided that they needed to make a change and they let Goldberg go back in 2017. According to the longtime mic man, White didn’t bother telling Goldberg why the company let him go.