Nominations to close this week for 2021 Business of the Year awards

World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) is now calling for nominations for the 2021 World Trade Center Savannah International Business of the Year Award. Given annually, the award recognizes companies that excel in international trade and acknowledges the importance of trade to the region’s economy. This award is presented to encourage and recognize exemplary corporate leadership for international business or trade that advances relations between the U.S. and other nations as well as creates quality jobs in the region.