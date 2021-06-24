Cancel
Nominations to close this week for 2021 Business of the Year awards

By DBJ Staff
Dayton Business Journal
The Business of the Year awards program has celebrated the region’s best in business for 20 years, and culminates with a black-tie gala each fall.

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton
