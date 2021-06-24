Westbound I-70 In Madison County To Close For 21 Days
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a 21-day complete closure of westbound I-70 in Madison County between the westbound I-70/270 split and the merge with southbound I-55, beginning on Friday, June 25, weather permitting. This section of roadway will be completely closed to traffic for the 21 days starting at 6:00 pm. The detour route for this closure is from I-70 westbound to northbound IL 4 to westbound IL 143 to southbound I-55 to southbound I-55/70. Westbound I-70 to westbound I-270 will remain open.wgel.com
