Kan. county issues health alert after 'alarming increase’ in drug overdoses

Little Apple Post
 19 days ago
RENO COUNTY– There has been an alarming increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Reno County, including three in a 24-hour period, according to a statement Thursday f Since June 17, there have been 15 overdoses, one of which was fatal, and four heroin overdoses requiring multiple doses of Naloxone within a period of 28 hours. This rapid increase likely involves synthetic opioids with illicitly manufactured Fentanyl. This is also suspected to be mixed in other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin.

