The True Story Of How Two Fishing Boat Crews Escaped From Real-Life Pirates

As iconic as a man in a mask with a butcher knife or a teen at a cabin in the woods tentatively whimpering “who’s there?” into the darkness, “the babysitter and the man upstairs” is one of those horror tropes we are so familiar with it barely registers that this is a cultural trope, not a universal law of nature. There is no natural order that suggests babysitters should be a special class of prey for Boogeymen. Officially, the urban legend has existed since the 1960s when word of mouth morality tales like “The Hook” and “The Vanishing Hitchhiker” were still mostly told in person. However, the real origin story happened in 1950 when teenager Janett Christman was babysitting for a family friend.