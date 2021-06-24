The True Story Of How Two Fishing Boat Crews Escaped From Real-Life Pirates
Piracy has been a profession for as long as humanity has had maritime trade. The Bronze Age collapse is often attributed to the piracy of the Sea Peoples, while Julius Caesar was captured by pirates in his youth. Due in no small part to films and theme parks, the word piracy today is most commonly associated with The Age of Piracy, which lasted from 1650 to 1726 according to the Library of Congress. This conflation in many ways detracts from modern piracy, which predominantly occurs near the Somali coast.www.grunge.com
Comments / 0