Loverboy’s Amanda Batula On Being A Woman In The Male-Dominated Alcohol Industry

By Melanie Rud
Glam.com
 19 days ago
Ask any Summer House fan and they’ll tell you that they love Amanda Batula as much for her insanely amazing fashion sense as her relatable late night antics (fried rice, anyone?). Her off-screen devotion to foster dogs scores her bonus points for likability, too. But fan favorite Batula is also the co-founder and creative director of Loverboy, a line of canned hard teas and cocktails, which she founded with her fiancé, Kyle Cooke. We chatted with Batula while she was in Chicago for a recent Loverboy event about what it’s like being a woman in such a male-dominated industry, how she balances work and life, and, of course, those foster pups.

Glam.com

New York City, NY
