Bear Valley, CA…It was a great day to video our trip on the Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway from Bear Valley to Markleeville. About this time of the year especially in a drought year there are lots of questions there are lots of questions to be answered. How are the water levels in the Carson River? How is Lake Alpine? How are the cabins at Mosquito Lake? How crowded is the high country? The Answers: Still Running, Low but still a great destination, as picturesque as always & crowded but not especially so.