Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Sandhya Dirks

delawarepublic.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandhya Dirks is the race and equity reporter at KQED and the lead producer of On Our Watch, a new podcast from NPR and KQED about the shadow world of police discipline. She approaches race and equity not as a beat, but as a fundamental lens for all investigative and explanatory reporting.

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Documentaries#Npr#Kqed#Npr#American Suburb#Rndta#Iowa Public Radio#Kpbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New Orleans, LAdelawarepublic.org

Laine Kaplan-Levenson

Laine Kaplan-Levenson is a producer and reporter for NPR's Throughline podcast. Before joining the Throughline team, they were the host and producer of WWNO's award-winning history podcast TriPod: New Orleans at 300, as well as WWNO/WRKF's award-winning political podcast Sticky Wicket. Before podcasting, they were a founding reporter for WWNO's Coastal Desk, and covered land loss, fisheries, water management, and all things Louisiana coast. Kaplan-Levenson has contributed to NPR, This American Life, Marketplace, Latino USA, Oxford American (print), Here and Now, The World, 70 Million, and Nancy, among other national outlets. They served as a host and producer of Last Call, a multiracial collective of queer artists and archivists, and freelanced as a storytelling and podcast consultant, workshop instructor, and facilitator of student-produced audio projects. Kaplan-Levenson is also the founder and host of the live storytelling series, Bring Your Own. They like to play music and occasionally DJ under the moniker DJ Swimteam.
NFLPosted by
Vail Daily

Noble: Systemic racism in America

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told Steve Wyche of NFL.com.
Advocacydelawarepublic.org

Thousands In Cuba Protest Over The Worsening Economy

To Texas now, where the fight over voting rights took another dramatic turn today. Democratic lawmakers there have now left the state. It's an effort to block a Republican measure that would enact new voting restrictions, and it is the second move Democrats have made to try to derail this legislation. Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider joins us now from Texas.
Societymprnews.org

BIPOC, Latinx, POC: How we do — and don’t — identify and why

You’ve heard the terms: Latinx, BIPOC, AAPI, POC, MENA, Hispanic, African American. Have you used them to describe yourself? Or to describe other people? There are a lot of different words for racial and ethnic identity in the United States. But the terms that politicians, media and governments use to describe communities of color are often different from the words people use to describe themselves.
PoliticsHawaii Tribune-Herald

Getting beyond undue pride and shame

Aren’t pride and shame just flip sides of the same coin? Which side are Republicans looking at as they take up the battle against critical race theory?. Even though many Americans would be hard pressed to describe CRT, it has become a prime focus of Republican objection. Here in Texas, for example, Gov. Greg Abbott recently convened a special legislative session to urge the passage of new laws that will completely ban the teaching of CRT in public schools in Texas.
Public Safetythejacksonpress.org

Is This An Example of Systemic Racism?

On July 3, 2021, Bryan Rhoden drove a Dodge Ram pickup truck into a sand trap at a golf course in an Atlanta suburb. When Gene Sillers, the course’s golf pro, came to check on the situation, Rhoden, police claim, shot Sillers in the head killing him. Two other men were dead in the pickup truck, including the truck’s owner.
Collegesabc10.com

Sacramento native Cornel West resigns from Harvard following tenure dispute

WASHINGTON — Political and social activist Cornel West shared his letter of resignation from Harvard University on Monday, claiming the school is in "decline and decay." "The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of precious students loom large," he wrote in the letter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy