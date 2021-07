For a generation of kids, the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as the defining event of their young lives—a period marked by closures, cancellations, fear, and disruption. And while many American adults are relaxing more now as infection rates decline, the situation for children and adolescents remains uncertain. Just one vaccine is available for kids age 12 to 15, and access for younger ages is expected to take several more months. Some parents are impatient for that moment to arrive; others are concerned.